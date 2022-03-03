Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) by 220.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Americas Silver worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 67.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 32,948 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Americas Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $320,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Americas Silver by 22.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,577,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after buying an additional 1,546,183 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Americas Silver by 105.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 151,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Americas Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USAS. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.91.

Americas Silver stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $191.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Americas Silver Corp has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $2.72.

About Americas Silver (Get Rating)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.