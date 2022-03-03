Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.000-$1.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE COLD opened at $27.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.34. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $25.27 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.73, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $716.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -733.27%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COLD shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter.

About Americold Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.