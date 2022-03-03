Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Raised to $202.00 at Mizuho

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.63% from the stock’s previous close.

AMGN has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.12.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $228.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Amgen has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $261.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Amgen by 155.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,433,672,000 after buying an additional 4,044,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,422,702,000 after buying an additional 1,188,514 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,033,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $682,507,000 after buying an additional 984,406 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 625.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,884,000 after buying an additional 950,008 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Amgen by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $363,035,000 after buying an additional 898,059 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

