Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Short Interest Down 66.0% in February

Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the January 31st total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.3 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Anaergia from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Anaergia alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ANRGF opened at $8.77 on Thursday. Anaergia has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $20.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.01.

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anaergia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaergia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.