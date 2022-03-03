Analysts Anticipate Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $354.63 Million

Brokerages expect that Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) will report $354.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Life Time Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $351.27 million to $357.99 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Life Time Group will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Life Time Group.
Shares of LTH stock opened at $14.68 on Thursday. Life Time Group has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.27.
Life Time Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.
