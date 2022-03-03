Analysts Expect Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $237.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) will announce $237.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $229.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $246.45 million. Virtus Investment Partners posted sales of $187.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will report full year sales of $946.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $913.47 million to $978.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $998.70 million, with estimates ranging from $974.54 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Virtus Investment Partners.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 32.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.15 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRTS. StockNews.com upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total value of $1,491,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,952 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 338,969 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $100,708,000 after acquiring an additional 38,640 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,966 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,025 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueMar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

VRTS stock opened at $240.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a current ratio of 15.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.53. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52 week low of $226.38 and a 52 week high of $338.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $268.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.