Analysts Offer Predictions for Arcellx Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Arcellx Inc (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Arcellx in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.63) per share for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Arcellx’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.00) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.
NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $16.70 on Thursday. Arcellx has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $19.92.
Arcellx Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arcellx Inc is a biotechnology company reimagining cell therapy through the development of innovative immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. Arcellx Inc is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcellx (ACLX)
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.