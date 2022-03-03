Analysts Offer Predictions for Arcellx Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Arcellx Inc (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Arcellx in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.63) per share for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Arcellx’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.00) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $16.70 on Thursday. Arcellx has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $19.92.

Arcellx Inc is a biotechnology company reimagining cell therapy through the development of innovative immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. Arcellx Inc is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md.

