Analysts Offer Predictions for Main Street Capital Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Main Street Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NYSE MAIN opened at $43.34 on Wednesday. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $35.73 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day moving average of $43.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 17.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Main Street Capital (Get Rating)

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.