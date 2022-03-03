Analysts Set Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target at $19.06

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.06.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DREUF shares. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

DREUF opened at $12.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average is $13.13. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $14.58.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

