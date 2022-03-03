Analysts Set H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Target Price at $25.00

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of HRB stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.79. The company had a trading volume of 53,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. H&R Block has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.59 and its 200 day moving average is $24.34.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.22. H&R Block had a net margin of 22.84% and a negative return on equity of 665.97%. The company had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that H&R Block will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,659,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,858,000 after buying an additional 2,932,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in H&R Block by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,939,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,816,000 after purchasing an additional 62,125 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,904,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,098,000 after acquiring an additional 262,017 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in H&R Block by 139.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,503,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,395,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,433,000 after buying an additional 190,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

