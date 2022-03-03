Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Anaplan updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $46.67 on Thursday. Anaplan has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $70.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.46 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.81 and its 200 day moving average is $54.15.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLAN. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.65.

In other news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $39,059.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO William Schuh sold 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $123,559.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 140,724 shares of company stock worth $6,435,667. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Anaplan by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,360,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,629,000 after purchasing an additional 293,023 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 16,021.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 37,971 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 32,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

