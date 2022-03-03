Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PLAN. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.10.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $46.67 on Thursday. Anaplan has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.15. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.46 and a beta of 1.86.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. The business had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $39,059.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $460,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,724 shares of company stock worth $6,435,667 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Anaplan by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Anaplan by 2,036.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Anaplan by 2,348.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Anaplan during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

