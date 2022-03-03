Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.73

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.73 and last traded at $45.60, with a volume of 568933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.88.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Andersons from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens upgraded Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.63.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.48. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 0.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.45%.

In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 18,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $726,916.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 8,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $350,138.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,330 shares of company stock worth $4,104,089. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Andersons by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,529,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,057,000 after purchasing an additional 353,839 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Andersons by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Andersons by 212.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 110,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 75,174 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Andersons by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Andersons by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

