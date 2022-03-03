Andrew Moor Sells 1,300 Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Stock

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.51, for a total value of C$100,763.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,329 shares in the company, valued at C$6,071,280.79.

Andrew Moor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 10th, Andrew Moor sold 4,100 shares of Equitable Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.64, for a total value of C$318,324.00.

Shares of EQB stock opened at C$76.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.12. Equitable Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$60.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$72.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$100.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.85%.

EQB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$88.50 price objective on shares of Equitable Group in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bankshares set a C$95.00 price target on Equitable Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$102.69.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

