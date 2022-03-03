Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FINS)

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of FINS stock opened at $16.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.43. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $18.53.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,567,000 after buying an additional 634,947 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 56,996 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 28.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 12,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000.

