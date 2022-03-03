Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ANNX stock opened at $4.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05. Annexon has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Annexon by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,294,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,870,000 after buying an additional 789,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Annexon by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 480,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after buying an additional 55,165 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Annexon by 3,124.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 343,768 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annexon by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annexon by 411.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 130,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANNX. HC Wainwright began coverage on Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

