Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,126,100 shares, a decrease of 56.0% from the January 31st total of 2,558,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 662.4 days.

ANFGF has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,300 ($17.44) to GBX 1,280 ($17.17) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($18.11) to GBX 1,340 ($17.98) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Liberum Capital downgraded Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $1,059.00 target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,316.13.

Shares of ANFGF stock opened at $21.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.09. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $27.80.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

