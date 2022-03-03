Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.36

Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.36 ($0.09) per share on Monday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Apax Global Alpha’s previous dividend of $5.97. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON APAX opened at GBX 198.20 ($2.66) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 210.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 216.49. Apax Global Alpha has a 1-year low of GBX 174.20 ($2.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 238.50 ($3.20). The stock has a market capitalization of £973.36 million and a P/E ratio of 3.07.
Apax Global Alpha Company Profile (Get Rating)
