Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.36

Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.36 ($0.09) per share on Monday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Apax Global Alpha’s previous dividend of $5.97. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON APAX opened at GBX 198.20 ($2.66) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 210.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 216.49. Apax Global Alpha has a 1-year low of GBX 174.20 ($2.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 238.50 ($3.20). The stock has a market capitalization of £973.36 million and a P/E ratio of 3.07.

Apax Global Alpha Limited specializes in fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in public, private debt, and equity investments. Under fund of funds, the fund seeks to invest in funds managed by Apax Partners. It also makes derived investments which are investments in equities and debt derived from the insights gained via Apax' Private Equity activities.

