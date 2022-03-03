Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.09) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) – Wedbush lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.09) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.20). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.60.
APLS stock opened at $46.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.59. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $73.00.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,865,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,331,000 after acquiring an additional 399,521 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,701,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 338,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,015,000 after buying an additional 47,744 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 10,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $505,399.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 1,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $47,433.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,920 shares of company stock worth $1,278,736. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
