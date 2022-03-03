Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Holdings Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.18% of Apollo Endosurgery worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APEN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the second quarter valued at about $2,394,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 24.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 667,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 129,704 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 35.6% in the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 341,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 89,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 11.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 21.0% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 45,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

APEN has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Endosurgery currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ:APEN opened at $7.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $206.37 million, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 2.33.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 148.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black purchased 15,000 shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $84,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

