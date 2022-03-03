Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.830-$-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $444 million-$446 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $424.28 million.Appian also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.120 EPS.

Shares of Appian stock traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,104. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.97 and its 200 day moving average is $79.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -48.39 and a beta of 1.72. Appian has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $180.34.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.17%. The firm had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Appian will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APPN shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Appian currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.40.

In other Appian news, Director Michael G. Devine purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.19 per share, for a total transaction of $26,476.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.41 per share, with a total value of $1,282,865.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 243,250 shares of company stock worth $13,368,700 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Appian by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,932,000 after purchasing an additional 89,819 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Appian by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 48,983 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Appian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,925,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

