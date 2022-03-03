Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Director Aaron Vandevender Purchases 4,112 Shares of Stock

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) Director Aaron Vandevender bought 4,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $26,769.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $224.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average of $18.57. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $78.22.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.15). On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 1.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 19.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 10.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

