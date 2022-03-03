Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Director Aaron Vandevender Purchases 4,112 Shares of Stock

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) Director Aaron Vandevender bought 4,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $26,769.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $224.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average of $18.57. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $78.22.
Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.15). On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.
About Applied Molecular Transport (Get Rating)
Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.
