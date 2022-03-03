Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,900 shares, a decrease of 74.7% from the January 31st total of 727,500 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ APM opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Aptorum Group has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $3.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aptorum Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Aptorum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptorum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Aptorum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Aptorum Group by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 108,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 50,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Aptorum Group Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of therapeutic assets to treat diseases with unmet medical needs. It operates through the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. The Therapeutics segment seeks to develop drug molecules and certain technologies for the treatment and diagnosis of human disease conditions.

