Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arbor Realty Trust is a specialized real estate finance company investing in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, preferred equity, mortgage-related securities and other real estate-related assets. “

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $18.06 on Monday. Arbor Realty Trust has a one year low of $14.82 and a one year high of $20.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 38.20 and a quick ratio of 38.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.83.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.28. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 72.39% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.60 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

In other news, Director William C. Green acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 421.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,007,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,949,000 after buying an additional 814,198 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 74.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,635,000 after buying an additional 635,468 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 483.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 471,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after buying an additional 390,697 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 28.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,959,000 after buying an additional 364,202 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 542,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 335,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arbor Realty Trust (ABR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.