Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of ARBB opened at GBX 895 ($12.01) on Tuesday. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 799.98 ($10.73) and a one year high of GBX 1,190 ($15.97). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 892.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £133.26 million and a PE ratio of 51.44.

Get Arbuthnot Banking Group alerts:

Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Private Banking, Mortgage Portfolios, Commercial Banking, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, and All Other Divisions segments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.