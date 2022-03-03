ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.08

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.08 and last traded at $12.52, with a volume of 110151 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.39.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.37.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.0804 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 3.56%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

ARC Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

