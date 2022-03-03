Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Trading 5.1% Higher

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $144.23 and last traded at $144.10. 6,928 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 612,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.15.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.20.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.67.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $13.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.90 by $0.29. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 85.21% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 123.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 37.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.52%.

In other Arch Resources news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 410 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $46,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,073 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,139,000 after purchasing an additional 148,305 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 10.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,103,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,315,000 after acquiring an additional 104,832 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,978,000. Luminus Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 3.5% during the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 592,371 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,942,000 after acquiring an additional 20,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 408,382 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,293,000 after acquiring an additional 258,382 shares in the last quarter.

About Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc operates as a coal producer. It produces metallurgical products for the global steel industry, and also supplies premium High-Vol A metallurgical coal globally. The firm operates through the following segments: Metallurgical (MET) and Thermal. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.