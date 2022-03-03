ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Decreases Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,687,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 480,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,696,000 after purchasing an additional 148,743 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 810,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,864,000 after purchasing an additional 33,054 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $59.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $120.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.95. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.93 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.28.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.