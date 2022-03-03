ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Makes New $7.68 Million Investment in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 226,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,677,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 0.21% of Ryan Specialty Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryan Specialty Group stock opened at $41.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.15. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $42.43.

Several research firms have weighed in on RYAN. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

About Ryan Specialty Group

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

