ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 300,000 Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 2.99% of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 18.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 959,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after acquiring an additional 147,401 shares during the last quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $1,468,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 74.9% in the third quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 351,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 150,747 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 9.9% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 659,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 59,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $320,000.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $10.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

