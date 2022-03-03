ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 141,000 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 559,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 141,000 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 0.49% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $10,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 13.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,137,000 after acquiring an additional 298,367 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 32.1% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,323,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,303,000 after acquiring an additional 563,972 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 16.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,319,000 after acquiring an additional 280,259 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 49,944.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 23.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,872,000 after buying an additional 275,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDS opened at $17.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.78. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $26.51.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 69.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $183,762.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

