Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Up 1,600.0% in February

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2022

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 467,500 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the January 31st total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,061,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AITX opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.15.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. It focuses on delivering AI driven technologies, paired with multi-use hardware and supported by custom software and cloud services, to intelligently automate and integrate security, concierge and operational tasks.

