Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Up 1,600.0% in February

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 467,500 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the January 31st total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,061,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:AITX opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.15.
About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.