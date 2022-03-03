Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.23% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Artivion from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artivion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Artivion from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Get Artivion alerts:

AORT opened at $20.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.06 million, a PE ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 1.54. Artivion has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $32.34.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.45). Artivion had a positive return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Artivion will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $184,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $190,012.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Artivion (Get Rating)

Artivion, Inc is a medical device company focused on developing solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.