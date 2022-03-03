Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Cut to $170.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $176.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 59.65% from the company’s current price.

ASND has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.91.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $106.48 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $103.81 and a 52-week high of $178.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 12,211.21% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 111.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,281,000 after buying an additional 81,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 179.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after buying an additional 50,343 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 122.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.