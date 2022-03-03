Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASND. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period.

ASND stock opened at $106.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.73. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $103.81 and a 1 year high of $178.71.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASND shares. Wedbush cut their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.64.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

