Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF) Short Interest Update

Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, an increase of 4,300.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 440.0 days.

Shares of ASCLF opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08. Ascletis Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.14.

About Ascletis Pharma

Ascletis Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceutical products in Mainland China and internationally. It offers Ganovo, a protease inhibitor for the treatment of hepatitis C virus (HCV); Pegasys, an interferon receptor for the treatment of chronic Hepatitis B; and Ravidasvir, a NS5A inhibitor for the treatment of HCV.

