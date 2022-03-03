Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Declares GBX 0.74 Dividend

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

AGR opened at GBX 62.19 ($0.83) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 65.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.70. Assura has a fifty-two week low of GBX 59.28 ($0.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 80.60 ($1.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72.

Get Assura alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on AGR. Liberum Capital lowered their target price on Assura from GBX 77 ($1.03) to GBX 70 ($0.94) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 87 ($1.17) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 87 ($1.17) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.14) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assura has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 83 ($1.11).

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.