ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Short Interest Update

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decline of 68.9% from the January 31st total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 642,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ATA Creativity Global in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AACG opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.00. ATA Creativity Global has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $6.06.
About ATA Creativity Global (Get Rating)
ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ATA Creativity Global (AACG)
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.