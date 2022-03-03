ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Short Interest Update

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decline of 68.9% from the January 31st total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 642,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ATA Creativity Global in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AACG opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.00. ATA Creativity Global has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $6.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATA Creativity Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATA Creativity Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $784,000. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

