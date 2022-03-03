Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) Short Interest Update

Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 72.6% from the January 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of SWET opened at $9.76 on Thursday. Athlon Acquisition has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $9.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74.

Get Athlon Acquisition alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 57.7% in the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Athlon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athlon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.