Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of AAME opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.36 million, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average of $3.52. Atlantic American has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $6.74.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAME. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic American in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in Atlantic American by 28.6% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic American in the third quarter worth $117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Atlantic American by 13.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic American by 59.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 46,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.
Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.
