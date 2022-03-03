Atlantic Securities Downgrades Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) to Neutral

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.58% from the stock’s current price.

WIX has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $156.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $290.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.53.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $84.33 on Tuesday. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $77.64 and a 1-year high of $342.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.00.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.98. The business had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.80 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.18%. Wix.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wix.com will post -4.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 202.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 53.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,756 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,727,000 after purchasing an additional 71,410 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 21.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 26.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Wix.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,592,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

