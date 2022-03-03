Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share (NASDAQ:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.66.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $177.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB opened at $40.57 on Wednesday. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $32.31 and a 52 week high of $42.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUB. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 48,603.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 874,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,215,000 after buying an additional 872,431 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1,706.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 344,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,834,000 after purchasing an additional 325,111 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,958,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,048,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,102,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,481,000 after purchasing an additional 209,042 shares during the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush purchased 1,500 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

