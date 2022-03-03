Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Purchased by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUB stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.52. 1,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,787. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.20. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52-week low of $32.31 and a 52-week high of $42.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $177.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.50 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 36.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

In other news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush acquired 1,500 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AUB shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

