Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Price Target Cut to €29.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €36.00 ($40.45) to €29.00 ($32.58) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AEXAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Atos from €40.00 ($44.94) to €35.00 ($39.33) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Oddo Bhf lowered Atos from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Atos from €44.00 ($49.44) to €35.50 ($39.89) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC lowered Atos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atos from €37.00 ($41.57) to €28.00 ($31.46) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.58.

Shares of AEXAY opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.99. Atos has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $15.77.

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

