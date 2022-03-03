Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Price Target Cut to €29.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €36.00 ($40.45) to €29.00 ($32.58) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AEXAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Atos from €40.00 ($44.94) to €35.00 ($39.33) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Oddo Bhf lowered Atos from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Atos from €44.00 ($49.44) to €35.50 ($39.89) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC lowered Atos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atos from €37.00 ($41.57) to €28.00 ($31.46) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.58.
Shares of AEXAY opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.99. Atos has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $15.77.
Get Rating)
ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atos (AEXAY)
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.