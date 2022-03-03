Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $80.80

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $80.80 and last traded at $81.46, with a volume of 26879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.01.

ALV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.93.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.47.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.51%.

In other news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $91,003.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 88,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after buying an additional 19,379 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Autoliv by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,045,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,309 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Autoliv by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

