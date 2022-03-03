Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aware had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 38.10%.

Shares of AWRE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,534. Aware has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68. The company has a market cap of $74.38 million, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.47.

In related news, Director John S. Stafford III acquired 20,016 shares of Aware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $57,846.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aware stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating ) by 29,444.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,568 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aware were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Aware from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

About Aware

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems.

