aWSB (aWSB) Reaches One Day Volume of $7,153.00

aWSB (CURRENCY:aWSB) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. During the last week, aWSB has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One aWSB coin can now be bought for $24.02 or 0.00056627 BTC on major exchanges. aWSB has a market cap of $146,862.20 and $7,153.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00042555 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,811.76 or 0.06627443 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,579.08 or 1.00360855 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00045938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00046989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002753 BTC.

aWSB Coin Profile

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

Buying and Selling aWSB

