B. Riley Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) – B. Riley reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ameresco in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ameresco’s FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.45.

NYSE AMRC opened at $64.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $37.70 and a twelve month high of $101.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 356.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 674.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

