Baader Bank Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €46.00 Price Target

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) has been given a €46.00 ($51.69) target price by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on G1A. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($56.18) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €44.00 ($49.44) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €52.00 ($58.43) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €42.81 ($48.10).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €38.04 ($42.74) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €43.17 and a 200-day moving average price of €42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.36. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €28.51 ($32.03) and a fifty-two week high of €48.55 ($54.55). The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion and a PE ratio of 35.55.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.