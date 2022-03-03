BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) Short Interest Up 600.0% in February

BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

BCCMY stock opened at $3.43 on Thursday. BAIC Motor has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $4.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.89.

Get BAIC Motor alerts:

BAIC Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

BAIC Motor Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells passenger vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides luxury passenger cars, luxury commercial vehicles, middle-end and high-end passenger cars, and self-owned passenger cars, as well as electric passenger cars.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BAIC Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAIC Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.