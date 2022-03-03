BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) Short Interest Up 600.0% in February

BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.
BCCMY stock opened at $3.43 on Thursday. BAIC Motor has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $4.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.89.
BAIC Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)
